Will you completely forget your father just to spread BJP’s propaganda: Congress' jibe at Scindia

"The thoughts of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on her towering personality and contributions are inspiring for all of us," he said.

Hitting back at Scindia, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dear Maharaj, why don't you ever mention your revered father, or will you completely forget him just to spread BJP’s propaganda?"

"The late Madhavrao Scindia ji became an MP in Indira Gandh's government in 1980. Did you never ask your father why he was against the Sangh? Why didn’t he support the Sangh in opposing the Emergency?" Khera said in a post on X.

In another post, Khera said, "Balasaheb Deoras, the RSS chief at the time, went so far as to write a letter to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, congratulating her on the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding her election in 1975. He outrightly distanced the RSS from the pre and anti-Emergency movements."

But today, the same RSS is busy setting up shop, selling stories of resistance it never lived, the Congress leader said.

"As they say, 'The father couldn’t swat a fly, and the son calls himself a warrior.' The history of the RSS is built on lies and the entire story of their so-called struggle can be written on a single grain of rice," Khera claimed.