11 feared dead after vehicle carrying pilgrims from Udaipur plunges into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A family of pilgrims from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on a Char Dham Yatra met with tragedy on Thursday morning when their Tempo Traveller lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

Initial reports suggest that at least 11 people are feared dead in the horrific incident, though only two bodies have been recovered so far.

The vehicle, reportedly carrying 17 members of the same family, was completely submerged in the fast-flowing Alaknanda, making rescue operations extremely challenging due to the strong currents, officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

SDRF divers, along with police and district administration teams, have launched extensive relief and rescue operations to retrieve the missing and those feared trapped.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi confirmed the details to TNIE, “Around 7:30 am on Thursday, near Ghoolteer on the Rishikesh–Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag district, a Tempo Traveller lost control and plunged directly into the Alaknanda River.

All 17 occupants of the vehicle were from the same family, hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and were on a pilgrimage. Upon receiving news of the accident, teams from the police, SDRF, and district administration swiftly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of divers.”