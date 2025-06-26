11 feared dead after vehicle carrying pilgrims from Udaipur plunges into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A family of pilgrims from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on a Char Dham Yatra met with tragedy on Thursday morning when their Tempo Traveller lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.
Initial reports suggest that at least 11 people are feared dead in the horrific incident, though only two bodies have been recovered so far.
The vehicle, reportedly carrying 17 members of the same family, was completely submerged in the fast-flowing Alaknanda, making rescue operations extremely challenging due to the strong currents, officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.
SDRF divers, along with police and district administration teams, have launched extensive relief and rescue operations to retrieve the missing and those feared trapped.
SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi confirmed the details to TNIE, “Around 7:30 am on Thursday, near Ghoolteer on the Rishikesh–Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag district, a Tempo Traveller lost control and plunged directly into the Alaknanda River.
All 17 occupants of the vehicle were from the same family, hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and were on a pilgrimage. Upon receiving news of the accident, teams from the police, SDRF, and district administration swiftly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of divers.”
Providing an update on the casualties, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told this newspaper, “As of now, nine individuals have been rescued, two of whom have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. One of the deceased is a woman. Eight injured individuals have been rushed to the district hospital; several young children are among the injured.”
Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moments, stating that three individuals were flung out of the vehicle upon impact and were immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition.The fate of the remaining passengers remains uncertain, with fears that many were swept away by the river’s treacherous currents.
In a grim discovery, one body was found approximately 8 kilometres downstream at Shivpuri, underlining the force of the river.
SDRF Sub-Inspector Jagmohan Singh told this newspaper, “With the assistance of police and local administration teams, the SDRF has intensified the search operation in the Alaknanda River. However, the strong currents and the inaccessible terrain are posing significant difficulties in our relief efforts.”
The search operation continues amidst adverse conditions.