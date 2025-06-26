Bihar minister assistant professor at 57, will teach political science

PATNA: Ashok Kumar Choudhary, a senior minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, will soon teach students in one of the universities of Bihar.

The 57-year-old politician, serving as the Minister for Rural Works Department, has been selected as assistant professor in the department of political science. His name figured among the 274 successful candidates.

The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) declared the result late on Tuesday evening. Considered close to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Choudhary had applied when the BSUSC advertised 280 vacancies in the political science department in 2020.

A member of the legislative council, Choudhary is a PhD in political science, and has been appointed under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Sources in the BSUSC said that the age limit for the post was 55 years at the time of issuance of advertisement for vacant posts.

The interview was conducted in 2020 in which Choudhary had appeared as a bonafide candidate, and the final list was released almost after five years.

“Choudhary may join the university as assistant professor in political science department. If he doesn’t, the post will be considered vacant,” a retired professor said.