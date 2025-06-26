CBI cracks down on cyber fraud network, raids 42 locations and deactivates 8.5 lakh mule accounts

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at 42 locations across five states in connection with a vast network of mule bank accounts used to siphon off funds obtained through cyber fraud. Nine individuals have been arrested in the operation, officials said on Thursday.

The searches, carried out under Operation Chakra-V, took place in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The CBI stated that the action followed specific intelligence inputs targeting organised cybercriminals who had opened approximately 8.5 lakh mule bank accounts across more than 700 branches of various banks nationwide. These accounts have now been deactivated.

“Acting on specific source information and after verification, CBI officers launched coordinated searches at 42 locations across five states as part of Operation Chakra-V to tackle the growing menace of mule bank accounts opened by organised cyber fraudsters,” a CBI spokesperson said.