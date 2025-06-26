Congress chief, BJP spar over Emergency

NEW DELHI: Launching a counter attack on the Modi government , Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Wednesday that an undeclared emergency prevailed in the country.

He accused the BJP of staging a ‘Constitution Murder Day’ drama to hide its governance failure. Hitting back at PM Narendra Modi over his jibes on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Kharge said a government which has no tolerance and does not allow fraternity and liberty to prosper has no right to lecture others.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress’ Indira Bhawan, Kharge slammed the BJP-RSS and said those who “played no role in the independence of the country, in framing the Constitution, and rejected BR Ambedkar’s Constitution” are raking up the Emergency, 50 years after it was imposed. The same people are now talking of saving the Constitution, he added.

Kharge said the Constitution is in danger because of PM Modi and his governance. The Congress chief also alleged that there is no freedom of expression and movement under the Modi government.

“Those (BJP-RSS) people who are talking of saving the Constitution are now raking up the Emergency after 50 years. It was something people had forgotten and they are now raking it up,” he said.

Kharge said the BJP-RSS had rejected the Constitution stating that it did not have cultural aspects such as elements of the Manusmriti. “They (BJP-RSS) did all this and have now been suddenly enlightened.” According to the Congress chief, the BJP is rattled with the Congress’ ‘save constitution’ rallies.

“These people failed in governance and their failure is such that people are concerned over inflation, the government has no answer to unemployment, corruption and economic failure. To hide their lies and failure they have staged this drama,” Kharge said.