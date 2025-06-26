Congress slams government over delay in appointing lead Investigator for Ahmedabad plane crash

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government for its delay in appointing a lead investigator to probe the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling the inaction both “inexplicable and inexcusable.”

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh raised the issue on social media platform X, sharing a media report that revealed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has yet to name a lead investigator, nearly two weeks after the tragic incident.

"A fortnight after the catastrophic air crash in Ahmedabad it is being reported that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator for the probe," Ramesh said in a post in X.

"This delay is inexplicable and inexcusable," he added.