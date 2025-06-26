Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out in J&K's Udhampur

SRINAGAR: An encounter started between militants and security forces on Thursday in Basantgarh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district today," Army posted on X.

The search operation was launched after troops received specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

"Contact has been established with the terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," the army said.

A security official said an exchange of gunfire was going on between troops and the holed militants. He said it is suspected that a group of 2-3 militants are trapped in the area.

"Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege," the official said.

The security forces, the official said, are using drones and other surveillance gadgets to pinpoint the movement of the militants.