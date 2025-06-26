Gujarat Congress Vice President Hira Jotva grilled by police over Rs 7.3 crore MNREGA scam

AHMEDABAD: An assistant project manager has flagged a shocking MNREGA scam worth Rs 7.3 crore across villages in Gujarat's Bharuch district, Amod, Jambusar, and Hansot Taluka.

Acting on the complaint, Bharuch police have now summoned Congress leader Hira Jotva from Gir Somnath for questioning. Sources indicate that police may move toward arresting him following the interrogation.

The Rs 7.30 crore fraud, spanning 430 development works across 56 villages in Amod, Jambusar, and Hansot talukas, was first flagged on May 30 by a government official from the Gram Vikas Agency, who filed a formal complaint at Bharuch’s A Division Police Station.

The investigation zeroed in on two Veraval-based firms — Shri Jalaram Enterprise and Muralidhar Enterprise — contracted for supplying material under MNREGA projects. These agencies allegedly manipulated records, provided substandard material, and bypassed mandatory manual labour by using machines, thereby violating the core principles of the rural employment scheme and causing massive losses to the state exchequer.

Police identified Piyush Nukani, owner of Shri Jalaram Enterprise, and Jodhabhai Sabhad, owner of Muralidhar Enterprise, as key players in the racket.