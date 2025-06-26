Himachal to introduce anti-drug awareness chapter in school curriculum

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce a dedicated chapter on drug abuse awareness in the school curriculum as part of a wider initiative to combat drug addiction and trafficking in the state.
Presiding over a function organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the move and called on all sections of society to join the collective fight against drug abuse to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.
“The vision of a prosperous country can only be realised by channelling the energy of the youth in the right direction,” he said, adding that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use and trafficking.
He warned of strict action against government employees found involved in drug trafficking. “I want to give a clear message to the people of the State that there is no place for drugs in Devbhoomi,” he said. He also urged the youth of the state to take part in the anti-drug campaign and support themselves and others in overcoming addiction.
Sukhu reiterated that the government remains committed to a tough crackdown on drug networks and promised stern action against offenders. He added that the administration is focusing on creating employment opportunities and encouraging skill development for recovering addicts to reintegrate them into mainstream society.
As part of the state’s de-addiction infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced that a fully equipped 100-bed de-addiction centre will be established in Kotla Barog, Sirmaur district, with an outlay of Rs 5.34 crore.
Construction is expected to commence this year. In addition, the government is working towards setting up a district-level de-addiction centre in every district.
Sukhu also said that the present government approved the implementation of the PIT-NDPS Act soon after assuming office—an action the previous BJP government failed to undertake during its five-year tenure.
He administered an anti-drug pledge and honoured various organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions in combating drug abuse in the state.
State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, who was also present, said that much more still needs to be done in the fight against drug abuse. He called for a movement on the scale of the freedom struggle and said every individual must actively participate to uproot the menace. He added, “Drug peddlers are enemies of society.”
He emphasised that values and discipline must begin at home to protect youth from falling prey to drugs. “Parents and teachers should maintain regular dialogue with children and encourage them to actively participate in sports and other constructive activities,” he said.
Experts from various fields also spoke on the harmful effects of drug abuse and strategies for prevention.
Specially-abled children from Dhalli Orphanage Home gave a performance during the event, while students from Government Degree College, Kotshera in Shimla, presented a skit to raise awareness about drug addiction.