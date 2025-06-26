Himachal to introduce anti-drug awareness chapter in school curriculum

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce a dedicated chapter on drug abuse awareness in the school curriculum as part of a wider initiative to combat drug addiction and trafficking in the state.

Presiding over a function organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the move and called on all sections of society to join the collective fight against drug abuse to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

“The vision of a prosperous country can only be realised by channelling the energy of the youth in the right direction,” he said, adding that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use and trafficking.

He warned of strict action against government employees found involved in drug trafficking. “I want to give a clear message to the people of the State that there is no place for drugs in Devbhoomi,” he said. He also urged the youth of the state to take part in the anti-drug campaign and support themselves and others in overcoming addiction.

Sukhu reiterated that the government remains committed to a tough crackdown on drug networks and promised stern action against offenders. He added that the administration is focusing on creating employment opportunities and encouraging skill development for recovering addicts to reintegrate them into mainstream society.