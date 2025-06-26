Hindi not in conflict with any Indian language, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Thursday asserted that Hindi is not in conflict with any Indian language, declaring that “Hindi is the friend of all Indian languages.” Speaking as the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Department of Official Language, Shah emphasised the central role of language in shaping a nation's identity and progress.
Describing language as the “soul of a nation,” Shah remarked that it is more than just a means of communication it embodies the very spirit of the country. “Hindi cannot be inimical to any Indian language. It is a friend of all Indian languages, and together, Hindi and other Indian languages can take the mission of enhancing our national self-respect to its ultimate goal,” he stated.
Shah underlined the importance of the mother tongue in governance, saying, “For any country to advance in line with its culture and conscience, it is essential that administration is conducted in the mother tongue.” He added that no state can achieve greatness by neglecting its native language, reaffirming the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening Indian languages.
Praising the Department of Official Language, Shah noted that its 50-year journey from 1975 to 2025 will be remembered as a golden chapter in India’s quest for linguistic and cultural pride. He explained that the department was established to ensure governance in the people’s language and to foster national self-respect through the use of Indian languages in administration.
“No country can preserve its culture, literature, history, and social values without its language. For a nation to move forward with dignity and pride, its governance must be rooted in its own languages,” he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran” (five pledges), Shah stressed the importance of shedding colonial mindsets. “Until a person takes pride in their own language, and develops the ability to think, express, and decide in it, we cannot be free from the mentality of slavery,” he said. He further noted that a nation's roots, traditions, and cultural identity cannot flourish if disconnected from its language.
Shah cited the “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” initiative as an effective vehicle for promoting national unity through language. He highlighted cultural exchange events such as the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Kashi-Telugu Sangamam, Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, Shashwat Mithila Mahotsav, and Bhasha Sangam.
He noted that under the Bhasha Sangam initiative, students are being taught 100 commonly used sentences in the 22 constitutionally recognised languages, with implementation underway in schools. “This initiative will soon become a life-giving force for Indian languages, growing like a vast banyan tree,” Shah said.
Madhya Pradesh was cited as a model state, where technical education is now offered in 12 Indian languages, including medical education in Hindi, backed by a fully developed curriculum. Shah encouraged other states to adopt similar models in medical and engineering education to enhance accessibility.
He also highlighted the Modi government’s recognition of additional classical languages, noting that “Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali were given classical language status under PM Modi.” India now has 11 classical languages: Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.
“There is no country in the world with 11 classical languages,” Shah remarked. He also pointed to the establishment of three Kendriya Vidyalayas for Sanskrit and the creation of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil for research and translation.
He acknowledged the efforts of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, which published three volumes in the past four years despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Shah said it reflects India’s cultural ethos and prioritises education in the mother tongue up to Class 5 and Class 8. He stated that 104 primary-level books have been introduced in 22 states and Union Territories.
He added that teaching materials and books have been translated into Indian Sign Language for Classes 1 to 12. Additionally, more than 200 television channels now broadcast educational content in 29 languages, while over 366,000 digital learning resources in 133 dialects including seven foreign languages have been made available through the DIKSHA platform.
Shah concluded by emphasising that language serves as a unifying force. “The foundation being laid today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will help build a developed and strong India by 2047. Indian languages will not only be preserved but enriched, and their practical value will be significantly increased,” he said.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi BJP Chief Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Bhartruhari Mahtab, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Secretary of the Department of Official Language, Anshuli Arya.