Hindi not in conflict with any Indian language, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Thursday asserted that Hindi is not in conflict with any Indian language, declaring that “Hindi is the friend of all Indian languages.” Speaking as the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Department of Official Language, Shah emphasised the central role of language in shaping a nation's identity and progress.

Describing language as the “soul of a nation,” Shah remarked that it is more than just a means of communication it embodies the very spirit of the country. “Hindi cannot be inimical to any Indian language. It is a friend of all Indian languages, and together, Hindi and other Indian languages can take the mission of enhancing our national self-respect to its ultimate goal,” he stated.

Shah underlined the importance of the mother tongue in governance, saying, “For any country to advance in line with its culture and conscience, it is essential that administration is conducted in the mother tongue.” He added that no state can achieve greatness by neglecting its native language, reaffirming the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening Indian languages.

Praising the Department of Official Language, Shah noted that its 50-year journey from 1975 to 2025 will be remembered as a golden chapter in India’s quest for linguistic and cultural pride. He explained that the department was established to ensure governance in the people’s language and to foster national self-respect through the use of Indian languages in administration.