India approves Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro KwikPen for diabetes and obesity, offering a novel dual-action therapy

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has approved Eli Lilly and Company’s diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro in a KwikPen presentation, the pharmaceutical giant announced on Thursday.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted marketing authorisation for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in the KwikPen format in India. According to the company, it is a multi-dose, prescription-based, single-patient-use prefilled pen designed for once-weekly administration.

Each pen delivers four fixed doses of 0.6 mL and has been approved in six dosage strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg.

“Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with one weight-related comorbidity,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes just days after Novo Nordisk revealed the launch of its weight-loss product Wegovy, which is yet to be made available in India.

“The approval of Mounjaro KwikPen marks a step forward in the care of people living with type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering a convenient way for patients to take their medication,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India.