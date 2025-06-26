Indian Ocean navies push for regional response mechanism, discuss joint operational guidelines

NEW DELHI: The grouping of Indian Ocean naval forces engaged in extensive deliberations to strengthen the regional maritime security architecture during a two-day event held in New Delhi. The discussions also focused on formulating a regional operational guideline.

The Indian Navy hosted the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Working Group Meeting on Maritime Security (IWG-MARSEC) from 24 to 25 June 2025.

The Indian Navy on Thursday said, “Discussions focused on enhancing information-sharing frameworks, advancing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), and adopting collaborative approaches to mitigate emerging threats.”

The Working Group also deliberated on the formulation of harmonised operational guidelines and practical measures to facilitate coordinated and timely regional responses, the Navy added.

The outcomes of the meeting are expected to play a significant role in reinforcing the collective resolve of member navies to uphold a safe and secure Indian Ocean Region.

The event brought together representatives from 13 IONS member nations, Australia, Bangladesh, France, India, Kenya, Mozambique, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Thailand.

As one of the key Working Groups of the IONS construct, the IWG-MARSEC serves as a dedicated platform for dialogue, cooperation, and actionable outcomes.