Mahayuti on back-foot over introducing Hindi as third language in primary schools in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Amid growing oppositions to imposition of Hindi as third language in primary schools, Maharashtra government has decided to take the cautious stand, and clarified that Hindi text books reading and writing will not be made as part of syllabus from class – I and II in primary schools in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra education minister Dada Bhuse said that as per their government decision, students in primary schools mainly in class I and II, there will be no exam of Hindi language which will be taught as third language. He said in the first two classes, I and II, the students will be taught Hindi through pictures, stories and songs in a playful way.
“We will ensure that there would not be any burden on the students over learning any additional language such as Hindi. It will be taught in an oral way. There will be no Hindi text of Hindi for class I and II students in schools. From class III, Hindi will be taught by using the text books. The published textbooks are for the teachers,” Bhuse said.
He added that as per research, students in the age of 2 to 8 are more equipped to learn any language fast therefore it is the right age to introduce Hindi as a third language from primary school.
“Marathi is taught from class I in school and is the same as English. We are ensuring that while introducing Hindi as a third language, Marathi will not lose its importance and Marathi culture will not be undermined also,” education minister said.
Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that they will speak with all stakeholders and then introduce Hindi as a third language in schools. He said that they are making an effort that Maharashtra and its students should not lag behind in competition therefore they are introducing Hindi as the third optional language in school however it is not mandatory.
Sources said that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and DCM Eknath Shinde have not officially made their statement over imposition of Hindi as third language, but they are not keen to push hard the reason, this move may damage their government and stamp it as anti-Marathi government.