Mahayuti on back-foot over introducing Hindi as third language in primary schools in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Amid growing oppositions to imposition of Hindi as third language in primary schools, Maharashtra government has decided to take the cautious stand, and clarified that Hindi text books reading and writing will not be made as part of syllabus from class – I and II in primary schools in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra education minister Dada Bhuse said that as per their government decision, students in primary schools mainly in class I and II, there will be no exam of Hindi language which will be taught as third language. He said in the first two classes, I and II, the students will be taught Hindi through pictures, stories and songs in a playful way.

“We will ensure that there would not be any burden on the students over learning any additional language such as Hindi. It will be taught in an oral way. There will be no Hindi text of Hindi for class I and II students in schools. From class III, Hindi will be taught by using the text books. The published textbooks are for the teachers,” Bhuse said.