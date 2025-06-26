MoRTH mandates use of precast concrete for non-critical components in highway projects

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at expediting infrastructure development and promoting sustainable construction practices, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made the use of precast concrete mandatory for all road and highway projects costing over Rs 300 crore.
According to ministry officials, the decision is part of a broader strategy to prevent delays, reduce construction costs, and minimise environmental pollution.
The use of precast concrete, which involves casting concrete elements in a controlled environment before transporting them to the construction site, is known to enhance construction speed, ensure better quality control, and reduce on-site emissions.
Initially, precast elements will be deployed for non-critical components of highway projects. The contractors will have the option to either procure factory-made precast components, subject to quality certification, or cast them at the project site, provided all guidelines are followed. To ensure smooth implementation, necessary provisions will be incorporated in contract agreements to mandate the use of factory-manufactured precast concrete.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held a meeting on the mandatory precast for road development earlier this month. He has been pressing for increasing the usage of precast for a long time and has time and again spoken about making it 100 percent. He also had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.
As a circular issued by the ministry on Tuesday, the components identified for mandatorily precast concrete are Box Culverts of specified sizes, storm water drain cum footpath, chute drain with dissipation chamber, boundary wall or fence, RCC crash barrier, Kerbs and pedestrian or median railing.
“Need was felt to accelerate the use of precast concrete components to harness the benefits of precast technology in construction of National Highways, Expressways and other centrally sponsored road projects. Use of precast concrete elements in built-up areas or urban municipal limits has several benefits such as reduced pollution, minimise user time delay etc,” read the circular.
The new decision will be applicable for the new projects for which bids are received 90 days after the circular dated June 24.
The decision comes at a time when the Centre is pushing forward an extensive infrastructure development agenda; development of expressways, economic corridors, and greenfield highway projects.
Design, fabrication or casting and launching or installation of precast concrete components will be done as per relevant standards, guidelines and codes, said officials.
In April 2023, the MoRTH made usage of factory manufactured precast concrete elements mandatory in specific projects. The minimum mandatory usage of precast components was kept at 25 percent of total concrete volume other than the foundation work in projects, which are within 100 km radius of the precast factory.