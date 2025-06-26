MoRTH mandates use of precast concrete for non-critical components in highway projects

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at expediting infrastructure development and promoting sustainable construction practices, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made the use of precast concrete mandatory for all road and highway projects costing over Rs 300 crore.

According to ministry officials, the decision is part of a broader strategy to prevent delays, reduce construction costs, and minimise environmental pollution.

The use of precast concrete, which involves casting concrete elements in a controlled environment before transporting them to the construction site, is known to enhance construction speed, ensure better quality control, and reduce on-site emissions.

Initially, precast elements will be deployed for non-critical components of highway projects. The contractors will have the option to either procure factory-made precast components, subject to quality certification, or cast them at the project site, provided all guidelines are followed. To ensure smooth implementation, necessary provisions will be incorporated in contract agreements to mandate the use of factory-manufactured precast concrete.