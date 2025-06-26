'No room for terror or double standards': Defence minister Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s firm stand against cross‑border terrorism during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ gathering, stressing that “peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terror,” and calling for decisive action against state‑sponsored militancy.

He urged the SCO members to align in their fight against terror to ensure regional safety and stability.

“We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety and security.”

Without naming specific countries, Singh took aim at those who employ terror as a strategic tool. “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists,” he said, adding that such behavior must come with consequences.

“It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture, and utilize terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences.”