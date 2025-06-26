Opposition slams voter list review in Bihar ahead of Assembly Polls

PATNA: The Election Commission (EC) has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties in poll-bound Bihar over its decision to carry out a special intensive review of the voters’ list, even as a nine-member EC team visited the state to assess preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.
The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October–November this year. The EC delegation, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, is on a three-day visit to the state. The team held high-level meetings with Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, district election officers, divisional commissioners, and other senior officials to discuss the review process.
The delegation is also scheduled to meet Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers on Friday.
However, Bihar’s main opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), have strongly opposed the move. They argue that such a large-scale exercise so close to the elections is unnecessary and exclusionary.
CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya likened the review to the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC). “How can such a massive exercise be completed in just a month? This is wrong. Elections should be held in a democratic manner that ensures inclusion for all,” he said.
According to state election officials, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have begun going door-to-door to verify voters’ information. This exercise is set to continue until July 26.
RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav accused the EC of attempting to disenfranchise large sections of the population. “We have informed the Chief Election Commissioner that lakhs of families in the state do not possess the documents being asked for. This is a conspiracy to deprive them of their right to vote,” he alleged.
As part of the review, the EC has made it mandatory for both new and existing voters to submit a self-attested declaration confirming their Indian citizenship—whether by birth or naturalisation—along with documentary evidence of their date and place of birth, as well as that of their parents.
A senior election department official said the requirements vary depending on the voter’s date of birth. Those born in India before 1 July 1987 must submit a pre-filled enumeration form and one supporting document from a prescribed list of 11 to establish their date and place of birth. Those born between 1 July 1987 and 2 December 2004 are required to provide proof of their own birth details along with a document for either parent, verifying their date and place of birth.
Sources indicate that the final voter list will be published by 30 September, with the election schedule expected to be announced in the first week of October. Polling is likely to take place in November.