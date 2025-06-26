Opposition slams voter list review in Bihar ahead of Assembly Polls

PATNA: The Election Commission (EC) has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties in poll-bound Bihar over its decision to carry out a special intensive review of the voters’ list, even as a nine-member EC team visited the state to assess preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October–November this year. The EC delegation, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, is on a three-day visit to the state. The team held high-level meetings with Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, district election officers, divisional commissioners, and other senior officials to discuss the review process.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers on Friday.

However, Bihar’s main opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), have strongly opposed the move. They argue that such a large-scale exercise so close to the elections is unnecessary and exclusionary.