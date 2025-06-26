PM Modi chairs 48th PRAGATI session, stresses timely completion of key infrastructure projects

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 48th PRAGATI session, where he directed officials to ensure the timely completion of projects initiated under various ministries. As the meeting progressed, the focus remained on infrastructure development across sectors such as mines, railways, water resources, and others.
Sharing details about the PRAGATI session, PM Modi said in a post, "Chaired the 48th PRAGATI Session earlier this evening. Infrastructure was a key focus, with sectors like mines, railways and water resources being discussed."
In the same post, he added, "Reiterated the need for timely completion of projects. Also discussed aspects relating to Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the need to further improve health infrastructure in aspirational districts, tribal and border areas."
PRAGATI is an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation by seamlessly integrating the efforts of Central and State governments. During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed several critical infrastructure projects in the Mines, Railways, and Water Resources sectors. These projects, vital to economic growth and public welfare, were assessed with a focus on deadlines, inter-agency coordination, and the resolution of issues.
The Prime Minister stressed that delays in project execution come at a dual cost—escalating financial outlays and depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials at both Central and State levels to adopt a results-driven approach to translate opportunities into tangible improvements in people's lives.
While reviewing the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Prime Minister called on all States to accelerate the development of health infrastructure, particularly in Aspirational Districts, as well as remote, tribal, and border areas. He emphasised the need to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for the poor, marginalised, and underserved populations, urging urgent and sustained efforts to bridge the gaps in critical health services across these regions.
The Prime Minister underlined that PM-ABHIM presents a golden opportunity for States to enhance their primary, tertiary, and specialised health infrastructure at Block, District, and State levels, thereby ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare and services.
Additionally, the Prime Minister reviewed exemplary initiatives promoting Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector, undertaken by various Ministries, Departments, and States/UTs. He commended these efforts for their strategic significance and potential to drive innovation across the defence ecosystem. Highlighting their broader relevance, the Prime Minister cited the success of Operation Sindoor—executed using indigenous capabilities—as a strong testament to India’s growing self-reliance in the defence sector.
He further noted how States can seize the opportunity to strengthen the defence ecosystem and actively contribute to Aatmanirbharta in the sector.