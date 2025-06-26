PM Modi chairs 48th PRAGATI session, stresses timely completion of key infrastructure projects

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 48th PRAGATI session, where he directed officials to ensure the timely completion of projects initiated under various ministries. As the meeting progressed, the focus remained on infrastructure development across sectors such as mines, railways, water resources, and others.

Sharing details about the PRAGATI session, PM Modi said in a post, "Chaired the 48th PRAGATI Session earlier this evening. Infrastructure was a key focus, with sectors like mines, railways and water resources being discussed."

In the same post, he added, "Reiterated the need for timely completion of projects. Also discussed aspects relating to Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the need to further improve health infrastructure in aspirational districts, tribal and border areas."

PRAGATI is an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation by seamlessly integrating the efforts of Central and State governments. During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed several critical infrastructure projects in the Mines, Railways, and Water Resources sectors. These projects, vital to economic growth and public welfare, were assessed with a focus on deadlines, inter-agency coordination, and the resolution of issues.

The Prime Minister stressed that delays in project execution come at a dual cost—escalating financial outlays and depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials at both Central and State levels to adopt a results-driven approach to translate opportunities into tangible improvements in people's lives.