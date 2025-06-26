RG Kar rape-murder case: Trial court to decide on victim's parents' plea to visit crime spot

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that the trial court (ACJM Sealdah) would take a call on a plea by the parents of the victim woman doctor raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Hospital premises while on duty, seeking permission to visit the crime spot and the areas around it.

The parents, through their counsel Phiroze Edulji, had first on Tuesday submitted to the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court that they wanted to visit the area, but didn’t intend to visit the seminar hall, where their daughter's body was found on August 9, 2024.

In his argument, Edulji had said that since the central forces were in charge of guarding the RG Kar Hospital, they were seeking permission from the High Court to visit the crime spot and the areas around it.

Justice Ghosh on Thursday asked the victim’s parents to approach ACJM Sealdah court. The High Court also ordered that the lower court should take a decision on the matter within 48 hours.