RG Kar rape-murder case: Trial court to decide on victim's parents' plea to visit crime spot

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that the trial court (ACJM Sealdah) would take a call on a plea by the parents of the victim woman doctor raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Hospital premises while on duty, seeking permission to visit the crime spot and the areas around it.
The parents, through their counsel Phiroze Edulji, had first on Tuesday submitted to the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court that they wanted to visit the area, but didn’t intend to visit the seminar hall, where their daughter's body was found on August 9, 2024.
In his argument, Edulji had said that since the central forces were in charge of guarding the RG Kar Hospital, they were seeking permission from the High Court to visit the crime spot and the areas around it.
Justice Ghosh on Thursday asked the victim’s parents to approach ACJM Sealdah court. The High Court also ordered that the lower court should take a decision on the matter within 48 hours.
The state, however, raised questions about the legitimacy of the case. Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing the West Bengal government, argued that the victim's family had earlier requested the court for a more detailed investigation. It has not been disposed of yet. He also claimed that this new application was an attempt to attract media attention.
Justice Ghosh said that if the state wanted, it could join the case pending in the lower court as a party and give its statement. However, the investigating agency CBI said that they had no objection if the victim's family wanted to visit the crime spot and the areas around it.
Last August, a young doctor was raped and murdered in the emergency building of RG Kar Hospital. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, was arrested in the incident. The CBI took over the investigation of the incident on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. They took the civic volunteer arrested by the Kolkata Police into custody. The CBI submitted a charge sheet in the ACJM Sealdah court. In the chargesheet Sanjay's name only appeared as an accused. The ACJM Sealdah court sentenced him to life imprisonment.