RSS demands removal of terms 'socialism', 'secularism' from Constitution

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday demanded the removal of the terms 'socialism' and 'secularism' from the Preamble of the Constitution, alleging that they were inserted "forcibly" during the Emergency period.

Demanding an apology from Congress for the imposition of Emergency 50 years ago, the RSS leader claimed terms like 'socialism' and 'secularism', which are among the defining principles of democracy in India, were "forcibly inserted" into the constitution during the period.

"During that period, terms like 'socialism' and 'secularism' were forcibly inserted into the Preamble of the Constitution. Today, we must reflect on whether these words should remain there. Those who did such things are today moving around with the Constitution. They have still not apologised..." Hosabale said in a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

"Your ancestors did it... You must apologise to the country," he stressed.

Hosabale was speaking at a function on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi under the joint auspices of the Ministry of Culture’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ambedkar International Centre, and the multilingual dialogue organisation Hindusthan Samachar.