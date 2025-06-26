RSS demands removal of terms 'socialism', 'secularism' from Constitution

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday demanded the removal of the terms 'socialism' and 'secularism' from the Preamble of the Constitution, alleging that they were inserted "forcibly" during the Emergency period.
Demanding an apology from Congress for the imposition of Emergency 50 years ago, the RSS leader claimed terms like 'socialism' and 'secularism', which are among the defining principles of democracy in India, were "forcibly inserted" into the constitution during the period.
"During that period, terms like 'socialism' and 'secularism' were forcibly inserted into the Preamble of the Constitution. Today, we must reflect on whether these words should remain there. Those who did such things are today moving around with the Constitution. They have still not apologised..." Hosabale said in a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
"Your ancestors did it... You must apologise to the country," he stressed.
Hosabale was speaking at a function on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi under the joint auspices of the Ministry of Culture’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ambedkar International Centre, and the multilingual dialogue organisation Hindusthan Samachar.
Hosabale, along with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were the chief guests.
Present on the occasion were the Chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ram Bahadur Rai and National Swabhiman Movement Founder-President KN Govindacharya.
Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that the RSS and its ideology played a significant role in opposing the Emergency.
"It was through the sacrifice of RSS-inspired workers that the defence of democracy became possible," he said.
He also accused Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency to cling to power and of altering the core spirit of the Constitution.
Ram Bahadur Rai said the Emergency should not be viewed merely as a political event, but its truth, reality, and conclusion must be deeply understood.
He alleged that during the Emergency, a 'frightened woman' (Indira Gandhi) was trying to instil fear across the nation.
"The reality was that a parallel, controlled, and repressive regime was established alongside the democratic system. Ultimately, the people rejected this dictatorial setup and restored democracy," he said.
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also attended the event.
In his address, he described the Emergency as a dark chapter in Indian democracy. He said that June 25 marked a political crime in the country, which deeply hurt democratic values.
An exhibition and a short film based on the Emergency were showcased during the event, with the exhibition being inaugurated by Hosabale.