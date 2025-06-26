RTI ruling upholds citizen rights, bars authorities from demanding in-person visits for information

AHMEDABAD: In a landmark ruling, the Gujarat State Information Commission has reinforced that Right to Information (RTI) applicants cannot be compelled to physically visit government offices either to pay fees or collect information, a move seen as a strong push for citizen convenience and transparency.

The decision came in response to a case involving Dr Divyangi Patel, who runs a multi-speciality hospital on Khergam-Bahej Road. She had filed an RTI application with the Khergam Police Station, seeking updates on a complaint she had submitted.

In return, the Public Information Officer (PIO), a Police Sub-Inspector, informed her that she could collect the information only after making the requisite payment.

However, the officer failed to specify the number of pages involved or outline acceptable payment modes, violating the Gujarat RTI Rules 2010. These rules clearly state that citizens can pay fees through postal orders, demand drafts, government chalans, or pay orders, without the need for a physical visit.