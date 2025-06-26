Srinagar Diary: Public discontent makes NC rethink strategy

Public discontent makes NC rethink strategy

After playing ‘soft politics’ over key issues since coming to power last year, the ruling National Conference appears to be recalibrating its strategy due to growing public impatience over lack of progress on core electoral promises. The party is stepping up its rhetoric on restoration of statehood and dual power structure in the UT. Hardening his stand, CM Omar Abdullah said his government was ready to dissolve the Assembly if it would pave way for restoration of statehood. Earlier, NC supremo Farooq Abdullah said the party would move the apex court if there was delay in restoring statehood to J&K. Abdullah’s remarks mark a departure from his earlier conciliatory tone of ‘cooperation over confrontation.’

Valley temperatures touch record highs

An unrelenting heatwave has gripped the Valley with temperatures touching record highs. On Tuesday, Srinagar sizzled at 35.5°C. The same was recorded on June 20, breaking the previous 20-year record. Surprisingly, Srinagar was even hotter than Jammu. Srinagar on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C, the highest ever in June. Other parts of the Valley are also experiencing heatwave conditions with temperatures in Gulmarg ski resorts clocking 25.7°C. The persistent heatwave have caused drinking water scarcity in some areas, while authorities have announced early summer break for schools and colleges.

Rs 10,637-crore road & tunnel projects approved

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved 19 road and tunnel projects worth Rs 10,637 cr for Jammu & Kashmir including construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel on NH-701A (Rs 3,830 cr), Sadhana tunnel on NH-701 (Rs 3,330 cr), Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A (`852 cr), and Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701 (Rs 966 cr), among others. The Ministry has also sanctioned a feasibility study for various NH works while sanctioning the construction of a tunnel on the historic Mughal Road between Kashmir and Jammu. This will boost all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, putting an end to seasonal snow disruption.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com