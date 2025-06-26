Transformative Governance, Security, Collective Spirit
The past decade has been a testament to India’s remarkable transformation under the decisive and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As our nation completes eleven years of this transformative journey, India stands significantly taller on global platforms, having achieved unprecedented progress across a multitude of sectors at home.
India’s projected ascent to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2025, based on nominal GDP, is a clear reflection of the success of landmark policies, such as Make in India, and GST. The infrastructure sector has witnessed unparalleled growth, with the construction of nearly 50,000 km of national highways, including engineering marvels like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is meticulously integrating infrastructure development across various sectors.
Rural India has undergone a remarkable transformation, with nearly 100% electrification, bringing light and opportunity to countless households. Our renewable energy capacity has roughly tripled.
The Digital India revolution has expanded financial inclusion. The Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism has saved an astounding Rs 2.7 lakh crore by eliminating leakages and ensuring that aid reaches its intended beneficiaries directly. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, now processing over 1000 crore monthly transactions, has evolved into a global benchmark for digital finance.
The semiconductor mission and the introduction of production-linked incentives are strategically positioning India as a global manufacturing hub. With over 75 crore internet users, India’s digital economy is projected to reach an impressive $1 trillion by 2030.
The Modi government’s commitment to social welfare has been unwavering. The Swachh Bharat Mission, with the construction of over 10 crore toilets, has brought an end to open defecation. Ayushman Bharat has emerged as the world’s largest health assurance scheme, providing vital healthcare coverage to 50 crore. The Ujjwala Yojana has empowered nine crore women by providing them with clean cooking fuel.
Similarly, PM-KISAN has provided direct income support to 11 crore farmers. Beyond these, education reforms, such as the National Education Policy 2020, have modernised learning frameworks, focusing on holistic development and future-ready skills. The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign has significantly improved gender ratios and girls’ education enrolment. The Start-up India initiative has fostered an impressive ecosystem of over 100,000 start-ups. Initiatives like “Lakhpati Didis” are actively promoting women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), bringing women into the mainstream of national.
India’s security posture has undergone a historic and decisive shift from a defensive to a proactive deterrence approach. This resolute approach has been evident in actions such as the surgical strikes post-Uri attack and the Balakot airstrike, which established new red lines and conveyed India’s unwavering resolve against cross-border terrorism. More recently, operations like the decisive response to the Baisaran Valley massacre through “Operation Sindoor” further demonstrated our commitment to countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism effectively.
Our security forces have maintained relentless pressure on terror networks, neutralising 675 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 while dramatically reducing terror incidents across the region. The revocation of Article 370 was a pivotal step that integrated Jammu & Kashmir into the national mainstream, enabling accelerated development and greater accountability.
In the Left Wing Extremism affected tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, the dual strategy of a firm security response coupled with accelerated development has fundamentally transformed the Bastar region. The neutralisation of CPI(Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, marked a significant turning point in our determined fight against Left-Wing Extremism.
Over 2,000 Maoists have surrendered, opting to participate in comprehensive rehabilitation programs designed to reintegrate them into society and provide them with new opportunities. With the staunch support of the Modi government, we are firmly on track to eliminate the Maoist threat by March 2026.
Development has reached previously inaccessible areas, directly challenging the Maoist narrative and providing tangible benefits to the local population. This includes the construction of 4,500 km of new roads, providing crucial connectivity, along with the establishment of 250 new schools and 175 healthcare centres in Bastar. The Bastar Net Project has provided internet connectivity to remote villages.
In Chhattisgarh, we are deeply committed to making our tribal communities equal partners in the development journey. The Modi government’s unwavering focus on “Van Dhan” initiatives and the recognition of forest rights have significantly empowered tribal populations, both economically and socially.
As we move forward, guided by PM Modi’s profound vision of serving the man behind the plough, we are actively building an India that future generations will undoubtedly be proud of.