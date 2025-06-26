Transformative Governance, Security, Collective Spirit

The past decade has been a testament to India’s remarkable transformation under the decisive and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As our nation completes eleven years of this transformative journey, India stands significantly taller on global platforms, having achieved unprecedented progress across a multitude of sectors at home.

India’s projected ascent to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2025, based on nominal GDP, is a clear reflection of the success of landmark policies, such as Make in India, and GST. The infrastructure sector has witnessed unparalleled growth, with the construction of nearly 50,000 km of national highways, including engineering marvels like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is meticulously integrating infrastructure development across various sectors.

Rural India has undergone a remarkable transformation, with nearly 100% electrification, bringing light and opportunity to countless households. Our renewable energy capacity has roughly tripled.

The Digital India revolution has expanded financial inclusion. The Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism has saved an astounding Rs 2.7 lakh crore by eliminating leakages and ensuring that aid reaches its intended beneficiaries directly. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, now processing over 1000 crore monthly transactions, has evolved into a global benchmark for digital finance.

The semiconductor mission and the introduction of production-linked incentives are strategically positioning India as a global manufacturing hub. With over 75 crore internet users, India’s digital economy is projected to reach an impressive $1 trillion by 2030.