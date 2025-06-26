Udaipur family’s Char Dham pilgrimage ends in tragedy as tempo traveller plunges into Alaknanda; 12 feared dead

DEHRADUN: A devastating accident unfolded on Thursday morning in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district when a Tempo Traveller carrying a family of pilgrims from Udaipur, Rajasthan, lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda River. The vehicle, with 20 members of the same family on a Char Dham Yatra, was swept away by the river’s powerful currents.
According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three bodies have been recovered so far, identified as Vishal Soni (41), Dreamy (17), and Gauri Soni (41). Nine pilgrims remain missing, while eight injured individuals have been hospitalised four of them in critical condition. SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi confirmed that, despite extensive efforts, the submerged Tempo Traveller has yet to be located in the river.
“We received information about the accident around 7:30 AM. Our teams, along with the police and district administration, immediately launched a rescue operation with the help of divers,” Yaduvanshi stated. “However, the strong currents and inaccessible terrain are posing significant difficulties in our relief efforts.”
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar provided an update on the casualties, saying, “Three individuals have succumbed to their injuries, including two women. Eight injured have been airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment.”
Eyewitnesses described the harrowing moments as the vehicle plunged into the river. Three individuals were reportedly flung out of the Tempo Traveller upon impact and were immediately rushed to hospital in critical condition. The fate of the remaining passengers remains uncertain, with fears that many were swept away by the river’s treacherous currents.
In a grim discovery, one body was found approximately 8 kilometres downstream at Shivpuri, highlighting the force of the river. SDRF Sub-Inspector Jagmohan Singh stated, “We are intensifying the search operation in the Alaknanda with assistance from police and local administration teams. However, the challenging terrain and strong currents are hampering our efforts.”
The search operation continued late into the night, with SDRF teams working tirelessly to locate the submerged vehicle and the missing pilgrims. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local and pilgrim communities, and authorities are providing support to the bereaved families.
Five Dead, Several Injured in Separate Road Accidents
In a tragic day for Uttarakhand, five people lost their lives and several were injured in four separate road accidents across the hilly state.
In Dehradun, three individuals were killed and one seriously injured when a car veered off the Kalsi-Chakrata road and plunged into a deep gorge. The survivor was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
In Chamoli district, two men Ankush Chauhan (32) and Pradeep Negi (33) died after their car fell into a gorge in the remote Niti Valley.
Elsewhere, on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, a collision between a bus and a car injured three members of a family from Delhi: Ajeet Singh (41), his wife Usha Rani (41), and daughter Kanak (16). They were treated at the Community Health Centre in Pali.
Police have launched investigations into the causes of the accidents, which have underscored the dangers of travel on Uttarakhand’s often treacherous mountain roads.