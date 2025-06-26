Uttarakhand HC intervenes in Haridwar's Chandi Devi temple dispute, hands over management to BKTC

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court has taken decisive action to restore the sanctity of Haridwar's renowned Chandi Devi Temple, temporarily entrusting its management to the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) until further directives. This significant ruling comes in the wake of a burgeoning controversy involving allegations of temple fund misappropriation and a convoluted personal drama.
Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, presiding over a single bench, also granted anticipatory bail to Reena Bisht, an individual implicated in the alleged financial irregularities, and directed that she be provided with security. The Haridwar District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police were present via video conference during the proceedings.
Reena Bisht's anticipatory bail application presented a detailed account of the unfolding dispute. Her plea referenced a complaint lodged by the wife of Rohit Giri, the then Mahant of Chandi Temple. According to the complaint, in August 2021, Rohit Giri introduced Reena Bisht, an acquaintance of his wife's elder sister, to his wife.
Bisht allegedly shared a troubled history of two failed marriages, prompting the sympathetic complainant to offer her refuge in their home. The situation deteriorated in 2022 when the complainant discovered a diary in Rohit Giri's handwriting, revealing a fixed deposit of Rs 5.5 lakh established in Reena Bisht's name.
When confronted, Rohit Giri reportedly confessed that Reena had blackmailed him with videos of their physical relations, compelling him to transfer the funds. The plea further claimed that a daughter was born in January from the "illicit relationship" between Reena and Rohit. The complexity deepened on May 14, when Punjab Police arrested Rohit Giri in connection with a molestation case.
Reena Bisht's plea alleged that she and her associates subsequently exploited Giri's arrest, pressuring the complainant to forcibly resign from her lifelong trustee position at Maa Chandi Devi and to immediately divorce Rohit Giri. It was further claimed that they conspired to embezzle temple property, falsely accusing the complainant of looting "millions of rupees from the temple's offerings," when in fact the funds in question (Rs 4.25 lakh) were from her brother's school fees and a bank withdrawal. Following the comprehensive hearing, the court accepted Reena Bisht's anticipatory bail plea and initiated the temporary transfer of the temple's management to BKTC.
During the proceedings, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal expressed profound displeasure regarding the conduct of individuals involved in a sacred place of worship. He emphasised the need to bar all concerned parties from entering the temple premises. "What kind of Mahants are these who, despite being married, are living in live-in relationships elsewhere and are now jailed for molesting another woman?" Justice Thapliyal sternly remarked, emphasising, "We will not tolerate playing with the sanctity of the temple."