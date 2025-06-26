Uttarakhand HC intervenes in Haridwar's Chandi Devi temple dispute, hands over management to BKTC

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court has taken decisive action to restore the sanctity of Haridwar's renowned Chandi Devi Temple, temporarily entrusting its management to the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) until further directives. This significant ruling comes in the wake of a burgeoning controversy involving allegations of temple fund misappropriation and a convoluted personal drama.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, presiding over a single bench, also granted anticipatory bail to Reena Bisht, an individual implicated in the alleged financial irregularities, and directed that she be provided with security. The Haridwar District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police were present via video conference during the proceedings.

Reena Bisht's anticipatory bail application presented a detailed account of the unfolding dispute. Her plea referenced a complaint lodged by the wife of Rohit Giri, the then Mahant of Chandi Temple. According to the complaint, in August 2021, Rohit Giri introduced Reena Bisht, an acquaintance of his wife's elder sister, to his wife.