42 elderly rescued from illegal Noida old-age home; women found tied up, others locked away

NEW DELHI: Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an "illegal" old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in "basement-like" rooms, officials said.

During a raid conducted on Thursday in the presence of members from the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and the State Welfare Department, the old-age home was found in a deplorable condition, they said.

Meenakshi Bharala, a women's commission member, said the Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram at C-5, Sector 55, Noida was an illegal old-age home.

"During the raid, an elderly woman was found tied up while other elderly people were locked in basement-like rooms," she said.