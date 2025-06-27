'AAP politicising school management committees to plant party workers,' alleges Punjab LoP Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, today lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of the "gross misuse of administrative authority" by politicising the reconstitution of School Management Committees (SMCs) for the 2025–2027 term.

According to written instructions issued by the state’s education department, school heads have been directed to coordinate with Block Primary Education Officers to submit details of newly constituted SMCs.

However, Bajwa alleged that the so-called “education experts”, to be appointed as members, must be chosen from department-supplied lists that are “stacked with AAP workers chosen on the basis of political loyalty, not professional merit.”

“Instead of empowering local communities, the AAP government is shamelessly using SMCs to install their political cadre at the grassroots level of education,” Bajwa alleged, pointing to a deeply troubling instruction that explicitly demands members be picked from pre-fixed lists aligned with assembly constituencies.