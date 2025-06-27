Adulterated diesel stalls 19 vehicles in MP CM Mohan Yadav’s convoy; petrol pump sealed in Ratlam

BHOPAL: A petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district has been sealed after adulterated diesel from the outlet allegedly caused the breakdown of 19 vehicles in Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s convoy on Thursday night.

The incident happened hours before the CM was to inaugurate the innovative Regional Industry, Skill and Employment (RISE) Conclave in the same western MP district on Friday afternoon.

Drivers of the SUVs (brought from Indore) were forced to push the vehicles off the road, after the vehicles began jerking and stalling one after another.

While the local administration scrambled to ensure that a replacement fleet was arranged at the earliest, the officials also assessed the possibility of adulterated diesel filled from a local petrol pump having caused the problem.

As per sources more than 250 litres of diesel were filled in the vehicles from a local petrol pump. Though the petrol pump staff denied the possibility of supplying adulterated diesel, the officials’ hunch got strong after a local resident showed them a bottle filled from the same pump – which had clearly visible layers of diesel as well as water.

The food and civil supplies department staff immediately collected samples and analysed them, confirming the presence of water in the diesel supplied by the concerned pump.

“Entire matter is being probed, though the exact quantity of water cannot be specified immediately. The stock at the pump is being checked and findings will be summed up in the detailed report to the Ratlam district collector,” a senior official of the food and civil supplies department Anand Gole said.