Air India Bangkok-bound flight delayed over five hours at Mumbai airport due to safety concerns

A Bangkok-bound Air India flight was delayed for over five hours at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday after hay was discovered lodged beneath the left wing of the aircraft.

In a statement issued Friday, Air India confirmed that flight AI 2354, operated by an Airbus A320Neo, was scheduled to depart at 7:45 am but was held back due to safety concerns.

The aircraft eventually took off around 1:00 pm after the issue was resolved.

“The presence of hay beneath the left wing of the aircraft was noticed during pre-flight checks. This was promptly addressed, and the aircraft was subsequently cleared for operation,” the airline said.

While the airline did not disclose the number of passengers or crew on board, it said that passengers were disembarked and served refreshments during the delay.