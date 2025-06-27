AISATS asks four senior employees to resign after video of them partying days after Air India plane crash goes viral

NEW DELHI: Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS), a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore’s SATS Ltd, on Friday ordered four of its senior employees to resign after they were found partying at their workplace in Gurugram, just days after the deadly crash of an Air India plane on June 12.

The terminated employees include two senior vice presidents, the chief operating officer and the training head of AISATS.

A video of the employees partying on June 20 at a DJ event recently went viral on social media. In several clips shared online, at least 30 people can be seen dancing energetically to loud music, with whistling and all-round revelry inside the office.

"At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability,” a spokesperson for the AISATS said.

At least 275 people including all but one of the 242 on board were killed when Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, nosedived minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and crashed into the students' hostel of B. J. Medical College in the Meghaninagar neighbourhood.