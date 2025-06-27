ASI finds leakage at Taj Mahal main dome

LUCKNOW: The dome of Taj Mahal has been detected with a water seepage point at a height of 73 metres during thermal scanning by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

As per sources, the dome is currently encased in scaffolding for ASI to continue the inspection, which is likely to go on for 15 days. After this, experts will start the repair work on the dome, which will take about six months to complete.

The sources claimed that three factors emerged in ASI’s Light Detection and Ranging investigation of the monument of love. First, the mortar between the stones on the main dome of the monument was found deteriorated, secondly, the door and floor of the dome’s roof have weakened and thirdly, the finial (pinnacle) mounted on the dome is supported by an iron rod that has eroded due to rusting leading the surrounding mortar to expand.

According to Taj Mahal’s Senior Conservation Assistant Prince Vajpayee, the light detection inspections have nearly been completed. “Now physical inspection will be done. In view of the height of the main dome and pinnacle mounted on it at 73 metre, it will take around six months to complete the repair work.”