Assam makes district commissioners sole authority to issue Aadhaar to check illegal immigration

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will toughen Aadhaar issuance rules to detect and push back illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the government would soon implement a decision whereby Aadhaar cards for adult citizens would be issued only by the district commissioners (DCs).

“At a cabinet meeting today, we discussed that we should toughen the Aadhaar issuance rules. Usually, people who come to Assam and Bharat from Bangladesh (illegally) are adults. We’ve already achieved 100% Aadhaar coverage, so if a new adult applies for Aadhaar, we will thoroughly enquire it,” Sarma said while addressing a press conference.

“Soon, only the DCs will have the power to issue Aadhaar. If such a policy is made, it will be difficult for the Bangladeshis to obtain Aadhaar. Detecting and pushing them back will be easy if they do not possess Aadhaar,” he further stated.