BJP MLA clarifies over Vande Bharat train scuffle incident, says supporters' behaviour 'unfortunate'

JHANSI: BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh on Thursday clarified his stand on the May 19 incident aboard the Vande Bharat Express, stating that a "misunderstanding" with fellow passengers escalated unnecessarily and that the altercation by his supporters in Jhansi was "unfortunate and unintended".

Addressing a press conference, the MLA said he was travelling with his wife and children from Delhi to Jhansi when he "politely requested" a passenger to swap seats so the family could sit together.

According to the MLA, the passenger and his companion responded rudely and threatened him.

He claimed video evidence now supports his version of events.