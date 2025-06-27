Congress vice-president Hira Jotva, son arrested in Rs 7.3 crore MNREGA scam in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a stunning crackdown, Congress Vice-President Hira Jotva and his son Digvijay Jotva have been arrested in connection with a massive Rs 7.30 crore corruption scam linked to MNREGA scheme works across three talukas of Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

The scandal, which triggered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), came to light after a formal complaint was lodged at the Bharuch A Division Police Station. Acting swiftly, police late last night brought Hira Jotva from Gir Somnath to Bharuch for questioning.

Following hours of intense interrogation, Hira Jotva was arrested alongside Rajesh Taylor, an outsourced employee from the Hansot TDO office. Both are set to be produced in court today and face police remand.

In a fresh blow to the Congress camp, Bharuch SP confirmed later this afternoon that Jotva’s son, Digvijay, was also taken into custody, deepening the party’s crisis as the scam unravels.

Bharuch SP Mayur Chavda told the media, “During the investigation into the MNREGA scam, it was revealed that although the proprietors of the accused agencies appear to be someone else on paper, the real beneficiaries are Hira Jotva and his associates. They siphoned off government funds with the help of outsourced personnel in government offices and submitted forged documentation.”

He further added, “Hira Jotva and his family members, whose accounts received alleged MNREGA work money, were brought in from Gir Somnath for questioning late last night. Following the interrogation, Bharuch police arrested them. We have also arrested technical operator Rajesh Taylor. Upon examining Hira Jotva’s bank records, it became evident that his son, Digvijay Jotva, is also involved. He, too, has been detained from Gir Somnath today.”