Congress vice-president Hira Jotva, son arrested in Rs 7.3 crore MNREGA scam in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a stunning crackdown, Congress Vice-President Hira Jotva and his son Digvijay Jotva have been arrested in connection with a massive Rs 7.30 crore corruption scam linked to MNREGA scheme works across three talukas of Gujarat’s Bharuch district.
The scandal, which triggered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), came to light after a formal complaint was lodged at the Bharuch A Division Police Station. Acting swiftly, police late last night brought Hira Jotva from Gir Somnath to Bharuch for questioning.
Following hours of intense interrogation, Hira Jotva was arrested alongside Rajesh Taylor, an outsourced employee from the Hansot TDO office. Both are set to be produced in court today and face police remand.
In a fresh blow to the Congress camp, Bharuch SP confirmed later this afternoon that Jotva’s son, Digvijay, was also taken into custody, deepening the party’s crisis as the scam unravels.
Bharuch SP Mayur Chavda told the media, “During the investigation into the MNREGA scam, it was revealed that although the proprietors of the accused agencies appear to be someone else on paper, the real beneficiaries are Hira Jotva and his associates. They siphoned off government funds with the help of outsourced personnel in government offices and submitted forged documentation.”
He further added, “Hira Jotva and his family members, whose accounts received alleged MNREGA work money, were brought in from Gir Somnath for questioning late last night. Following the interrogation, Bharuch police arrested them. We have also arrested technical operator Rajesh Taylor. Upon examining Hira Jotva’s bank records, it became evident that his son, Digvijay Jotva, is also involved. He, too, has been detained from Gir Somnath today.”
The scandal came to light after the project officer of the Gram Vikas Agency lodged a complaint at the Bharuch A Division Police Station, exposing fraudulent activities by two Veraval-based firms, Jalaram Enterprise and Muralidhar Enterprise.
The agencies were contracted to supply materials for MNREGA works but reportedly delivered substandard and insufficient material while inflating quantities, draining the public exchequer.
Bharuch Police swiftly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which launched an intensive probe, visiting villages, recording witness statements, and unearthing forged records linked to both agencies.
The SIT eventually named Piyush Ratilal Nukani of Jalaram Enterprise and Jodha Naran Sabhad of Muralidhar Enterprise as prime accused, along with several complicit government officials and outsourced staff.
As the probe deepened, the SIT found damning links between Congress leader Hira Jotva and the scam-tainted suppliers. Acting on this, police brought Jotva from Gir Somnath to Bharuch late last night for interrogation. He was arrested shortly after. Also held was Rajesh Taylor, an outsourced employee from Hansot TDO’s office. Both were produced in court today with police seeking remand.
Later, police confirmed the arrest of Jotva’s son, Digvijay Jotva, tightening the net around a growing political-corporate nexus exploiting rural employment schemes. The investigation continues, with more arrests likely.
Hira Jotva is a prominent face in Gujarat Congress politics. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Junagadh and had earlier fought the 2022 Assembly polls from Keshod. He also served as the General Secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) from 2019 to 2023 and is currently its Vice-President.