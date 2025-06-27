DA case: Bihar EOU raids six locations of BSFC accountant, finds assets over 200% disproportionate to income

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU), an anti-corruption wing of the Bihar police, on Friday carried out searches at six locations of Rajesh Kumar, an accountant with the Bihar State Food Corporation (BSFC), in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

A senior official said that the accountant is accused of accumulating disproportionate assets worth more than 201.94 per cent of his actual income. The searches, which began early in the morning, continued till the report was filed.

The searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of Kumar in Patna, Motihari (East Champaran), Muzaffarpur and Hajipur (Vaishali). In addition, raiding teams also searched the houses of Rajesh Kumar’s close relatives.

Initial searches led to the recovery of documents related to investments in real estate, insurance companies. Some suspicious transactions of money were discovered and some electronic devices were seized. “Evidence of huge investment in real estate has been found during the operation,” the officer said.

Earlier, EOU registered a case against the accountant and obtained order for carrying out searches at the office and residential premises at multiple locations in the state capital and outside. “The details will be available after the search operation concludes,” the officer associated with the operation said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has asked the officials of the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), EOU and Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) to intensify operations against corrupt public servants. More than 60 such operations have been conducted across the state in recent months.

The frequent operation against corrupt public servants has created a flutter in the state’s administrative circles.