Evacuated over 4,400 Indian nationals from Iran, Israel in 19 special flights so far: MEA

On June 24, India said while it remained "deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability", it welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Hours after US President Donald Trump's claims of an Iran-Israel ceasefire, the MEA in a statement had said "India stands ready to play its part" to resolve the situation and insisted on "dialogue and diplomacy" as the way forward.

Jaiswal on Thursday was asked if India would continue Operation Sindhu after the Iran-Israel ceasefire, and about the total number of India nationals evacuated from the two countries so far.

"We launched Operation Sindhu on June 18. We have around 10,000 people. Indian community members in Iran. And, around 40,000 people in Israel who are Indian nationals," he had said.

One Iranian woman, who is the wife of an Indian national has also been evacuated, he added.

The MEA spokesperson had said, "In all, we mounted, 14 flights to bring back Indian nationals from Iran.

These flights flew from Mashhad, as also from Yeravan in Armenia, and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

I understand that one more flight is on its way from Armenia, and it will land later this evening.

With that we would have completed. All those people who wish to be evacuated from Iran."