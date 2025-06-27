Faridabad woman’s murder probe reveals father-in-law raped her before killing

FARIDABAD: The investigation into the case of a woman who was buried after her murder in Haryana's Faridabad has revealed that the victim was allegedly raped by her father-in-law before her murder, said police.

The mother-in-law of the victim was also allegedly involved in the murder, and she has been arrested, police said, adding that police are now searching for the victim's husband Arun, who is still at large.

The main accused, father-in-law Bhoop Singh, was taken on three days of police remand again by the crime unit. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the murder was pre-planned, an official said.

The murder of 24-year-old Tannu was planned on April 15, and her husband and mother-in-law were also allegedly involved in the plan, a senior investigating officer said.