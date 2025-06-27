Government moots plans for effective water management

NEW DELHI: To reduce the wastage and misuse of groundwater, the Union Government has identified pilot projects for effective water management.

“We are in the process of finalising the pilot projects,” said CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti. “These projects will provide adequate water at a central location with enough pressure so that different farmers can utilise it according to their needs."

However, in response to a question about whether the Centre has any plans to tax water supplied to farmers, Patel categorically said that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of state governments and is a state subject.

The scheme aims for modernisation of the irrigation water supply network to supply irrigation water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster. It will make robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from established source to the Farm gate up to 1 Ha with underground pressurised piped irrigation.

The technology will be used for water accounting and water management. This will increase the Water Use Efficiency (WUE) at the farm level, increase agriculture production & productivity; and thereby increase the income of farmers.

“We are in the process of finalising the pilot projects,” said Patil. “These projects will provide adequate water at a central location with enough pressure so that different farmers can utilise it according to their needs.”

According to the Annual Groundwater Extraction report, the agricultural sector accounts for 87% of the total 239.16 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water extracted. Indiscriminate extraction led to severe depletion of ground water in different states.

For this scheme, the Central government has allocated ₹1,100 crore, with an additional ₹500 crore provided from other projects.

“This decision will revolutionise the agriculture sector,” stated Patil.

When asked about India’s stance on the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire next year, Patil stated that a decision would be made in the country's best interest, as it is an international treaty.

“The current political situation in Bangladesh is not conducive to discussing another river treaty like the Teesta,” Patil noted while interacting with the media on the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi government.