Jailed gangster's mother among two shot dead in Punjab's Batala

CHANDIGARH: The mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and another person accompanying her died after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne people in Punjab's Batala, police said on Friday.

Harjit Kaur was critically injured after the incident on Thursday late evening and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries, a senior police official from Batala said over the phone.

The incident took place on Qadian road which falls under the Civil Lines area.

"Unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire at them when Harjit Kaur and another person Karanvir Singh were in the car," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Batala, Paramveer Singh said.

The DSP said Karanvir was declared dead at the Batala Civil hospital.

The attackers fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab them, he added.