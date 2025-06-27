Left parties slam RSS demand to remove ‘socialism’ and ‘secularism’ from constitution’s preamble

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Friday strongly condemned RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale’s call for the removal of “socialism” and “secularism” from the Preamble of the Constitution, denouncing it as an assault on India’s founding values.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] stated that the demand exposed the RSS’s long-standing agenda to subvert the Constitution and replace the secular democratic republic with a Hindu Rashtra.

“RSS’s demand to remove socialism and secularism from the Constitution’s Preamble is a direct assault on India’s core values. The RSS has always upheld Manusmriti over the Constitution. Secularism and equality are its foundation. The CPI(M) will fiercely resist this divisive agenda to protect our democratic republic,” posted CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby on X.

The CPI(M) said the inclusion of these principles in the Preamble was not arbitrary, but represented the ideals for which freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and his comrades gave their lives.