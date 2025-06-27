Live-in relationships go against middle-class norms, harm women more: Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW: Observing that live-in relationships disproportionately harm women in the event of a breakup, as men can easily move on and settle down after marriage while women struggle to find a life partner, the Allahabad High Court remarked that such arrangements go against the settled norms of middle-class Indian society.

The single-judge bench, comprising Justice Siddharth, expressed displeasure at the rising number of such cases reaching the courts. "The concept of live-in-relationship goes against the interest of the women since a man can marry even after live-in-relationship (with) a woman or number of women but it is difficult for the women to find a life partner after a breakup," Justice Siddharth noted.

The court further said, "This Court finds that after live-in-relationship has been legalised by the Apex Court, the Court had fed up such cases. These cases are coming to the Court because the concept of live-in-relationship is against the settled law in the Indian Middle-Class Society."