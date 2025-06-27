Lucknow police bust illegal arms trade racket in late night raids

LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown on the illegal arms traders, multiple teams of Lucknow police uncovered a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition during a late-night raid on the outskirts of state capital on Thursday.

The seizure was made from a house in Mirzaganj locality under Malihabad police station.

The house, reportedly owned by one Salauddin alias Lala, was found to be a makeshift arms manufacturing and storage hub. A substantial number of live cartridges were recovered along with a laptop allegedly having critical data about the supply chain and possible links to a larger arms smuggling network.

Moreover, during the raids bags of cartridges and scores of complete and semi-finished weapons were recovered from the house. Security forces were deployed around the area.

The suspect was taken into custody and was currently being interrogated. Top officials, including senior officers from district police, rushed to the spot.

As a precautionary measure, nearby houses were temporarily evacuated.

Sources confirmed that 16 empty evidence bags were carried into the premises by officers, pointing to an extensive documentation and seizure operation.

According to ADCP North JK Dubey, the raids were conducted by the multiple police teams who seized all illegal material. “The suspect is in custody and further legal proceedings are underway. Police personnel remain on high alert in the area to prevent any retaliation or disruption,” said the police officer.

He added that the material seized during the raid had multiple types of illegal arms. The cartridges and digital devices were sent for forensic analysis. Officials were investigating the source of the ammunition and examining the suspect's connections to possible inter-state smuggling rackets. More raids were likely in the coming days as the probe would expand.

The police sources claimed the police teams raided the place after getting a tip-off about illegal supply of cartridges and weapons from Salahuddin's house.