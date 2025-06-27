No confusion in Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav is clear CM face: Kanhaiya Kumar

On whether RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was the top contender for the post of chief minister if the 'Mahagathbandhan' comes to power, Kumar said, "There is no doubt about it. The public decides who will become the chief minister. The one who has the numbers will become the chief minister.

"Naturally, the RJD will contest on more seats and will win more seats. It will have the numbers and naturally, it will have a claim to the post of the chief minister, there is no doubt about this," he said.

It will happen automatically as per the process and there is no confusion on this in the alliance, Kumar said, adding that instead, there is confusion in the NDA ranks as to whether Nitish Kumar will be the CM face or not, and which party will contest how many seats.

He said people's issues are important for the election and there is an attempt to divert from those issues by repeatedly raising questions on the CM face.

"This is a conspiracy which we understand. There is no confusion and no doubt that the chief minister will be from the bigger party, it will be done automatically as part of the process. But what is important in the polls, are issues and not the face," Kumar told PTI.

Pressed further on the matter, the Congress leader said there was no doubt or dispute in the 'Mahagathbandhan' on Tejashwi being its main CM face.

"There is absolute clarity on this...one by one things are happening in the 'Mahagathbandhan' as part of the process. A media group has been formed by all the parties, a manifesto committee has been formed, all the parties will decide the seats together.

"After the election, when the public will give a majority to the 'Mahagathbandhan', the RJD will contest more seats and win more, the chief minister will also be from that party," Kanhaiya Kumar said.