ONGC caps Assam gas well blowout in record time; over 330 families affected safely evacuated

GUWAHATI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has capped an oil well in its Rudrasagar field in Assam’s Sivasagar district from where natural gas was leaking.

“ONGC has successfully capped the blowout at 11:15 hours today. This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within the shortest possible time following all the best practices,” Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

He said the Crisis Management Team (CMT) of ONGC, along with international well control experts, successfully capped the gas well blowout through meticulous planning and coordinated efforts. The operation was completed safely without any injury, casualty, or fire, demonstrating the team's crisis management expertise.

The ONGC said the CMT, along with experts from Cudd and local operations teams, carried out the effort with high precision and coordination to ensure stability and prevent any imbalance or toppling during the lifting process.

Once the damaged blowout preventer (BOP) was safely removed, the pre-positioned capping stack, prepared at the staging area, was carefully and accurately placed onto the wellhead. This pivotal action redirected the gas flow securely to the top of the capping stack, ensuring containment and control.