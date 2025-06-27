Pakistan pleaded for ceasefire 'just in time' during Operation Sindoor: Navy Chief

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s swift deployment during Operation Sindoor in the Arabian Sea compelled Pakistan to “plead” for a ceasefire “just in time”, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.
Speaking at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, Admiral Tripathi stated, “As you all are well aware, during Operation Sindoor, our ships, submarines, and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed projecting strength and preparedness to deter any potential actions from our western adversary.”
He added, “This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance but also sent a clear message of resolve forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire... I would say, just in time!”
Operation Sindoor was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, in which 26 tourists were killed. The operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Admiral Tripathi highlighted India’s evolved stance in treating acts of terror as acts of war, saying, “It has added a new dimension to our operational outlook. Today, a notice to mariners could well be a notice of conflict, and we must be prepared for this new normal.”
He further underscored the growing importance of the Indian Navy amid a shifting global security environment: “The changing geopolitical and geostrategic landscape, coupled with ongoing global conflicts, has significantly increased the frequency, diversity, and complexity of our operational responsibilities.”
Admiral Tripathi also presented Gallantry and Distinguished Service Awards on behalf of the President of India to 51 naval personnel in recognition of exceptional bravery, leadership, and service.
The honours included:
1 Yudh Seva Medal
13 Nausena Medals (Gallantry)
8 Nausena Medals (Devotion to Duty)
17 Vishisht Seva Medals
Additional honours were conferred as follows:
Jeevan Raksha Padak to Dharambir Singh Negi, Ex-Petty Officer EL(P), for rescuing a drowning person in Hindon Canal on 15 July 2024
Captain Ravi Dhir Memorial Medal for promoting flight safety
Lieutenant VK Jain Memorial Medal for research excellence in electronics, computing, and applied sciences
The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice was awarded to Material Organisation (Vizag) in the industrial category and INS Shivaji in the non-industrial category.
Unit Citations were awarded to:
Operational Units: INS Shivalik, INS Trishul, INS Karna, and Flight Squadron INAS 316
Shore Establishments: INS Satavahana, INS Rajali, and INS Tunir
The Navy Chief also lauded the Controller of Personnel Services (CPS) and team for organising the inaugural ceremony at the newly constructed Nausena Bhawan, calling it a “well-planned and conducted event”.