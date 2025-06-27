Pakistan pleaded for ceasefire 'just in time' during Operation Sindoor: Navy Chief

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s swift deployment during Operation Sindoor in the Arabian Sea compelled Pakistan to “plead” for a ceasefire “just in time”, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.

Speaking at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, Admiral Tripathi stated, “As you all are well aware, during Operation Sindoor, our ships, submarines, and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed projecting strength and preparedness to deter any potential actions from our western adversary.”

He added, “This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance but also sent a clear message of resolve forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire... I would say, just in time!”

Operation Sindoor was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, in which 26 tourists were killed. The operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Admiral Tripathi highlighted India’s evolved stance in treating acts of terror as acts of war, saying, “It has added a new dimension to our operational outlook. Today, a notice to mariners could well be a notice of conflict, and we must be prepared for this new normal.”

He further underscored the growing importance of the Indian Navy amid a shifting global security environment: “The changing geopolitical and geostrategic landscape, coupled with ongoing global conflicts, has significantly increased the frequency, diversity, and complexity of our operational responsibilities.”