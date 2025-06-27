Patwari and friend found dead in MP, police suspect lightning, family alleges murder

BHOPAL: A patwari revenue department official and his close friend were found dead under mysterious circumstances in an under-construction house in Surajpura village of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday early morning.

Pran Singh Adivasi (50) , a patwari and his close friend Channu Lal Yadav (45) were found dead under mysterious circumstances near an under-construction house in their Surajpura village at around 7 am.

While Pran Singh’s son Kamlesh Adivasi alleged that both his father and father’s friend were murdered, the Chhatarpur police said prima facie it seems a case of death due to lightning.

According to the additional SP (ASP-Chattarpur) Vidita Dagar, prima facie the deaths seemed to have been caused by lightning, but detailed forensic analysis of the spot of the incident, will further help in the probe. “If during the course of the probe or the autopsy report, there is any evidence suggesting any crime having happened, then action will be taken accordingly.”