Patwari and friend found dead in MP, police suspect lightning, family alleges murder

BHOPAL: A patwari revenue department official and his close friend were found dead under mysterious circumstances in an under-construction house in Surajpura village of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday early morning.
Pran Singh Adivasi (50) , a patwari and his close friend Channu Lal Yadav (45) were found dead under mysterious circumstances near an under-construction house in their Surajpura village at around 7 am.
While Pran Singh’s son Kamlesh Adivasi alleged that both his father and father’s friend were murdered, the Chhatarpur police said prima facie it seems a case of death due to lightning.
According to the additional SP (ASP-Chattarpur) Vidita Dagar, prima facie the deaths seemed to have been caused by lightning, but detailed forensic analysis of the spot of the incident, will further help in the probe. “If during the course of the probe or the autopsy report, there is any evidence suggesting any crime having happened, then action will be taken accordingly.”
Pran Singh’s son Kamesh Adivasi differed with the police, “My father left the house at around 7 pm on Thursday, telling us that he was going to the well. But when we rang him at around 9 pm, his phone sounded switched off. In the morning when we reached the agricultural fields, we found him and his friend lying dead near the under-construction house. Both of them have been murdered. He was being harassed officially, as he was transferred thrice within a year. He had recently joined Bakswaha as Patwari.”
Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the state Umang Singhar shared a video of the deceased patwari’s wife Parvati Adivasi (who is the Chhatarpur district BJP vice president) in which she was heard alleging BJP MLA from Rajnagar seat Arvind Pateriya’s role in her husband’s transfer.
“The death of the patwari from the scheduled caste category and his friend is not just a mishap, but indicates a deep conspiracy. Will the CM order an impartial probe in the matter?”
The Rajnagar BJP MLA Arvind Pateriya, however, denied all allegations.