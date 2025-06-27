Privileged to see earth from this vantage point: Shubhanshu Shukla's first speech from ISS after his 'wonderful journey'

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history on Thursday evening as the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 4.01 pm IST, over the North Atlantic. With this, Shukla became the first Indian to board the ISS and the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark mission in 1984.
As the hatch opened, Shukla and his three fellow astronauts were warmly welcomed by the ISS crew with hugs, laughter, and a traditional space drink. Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran on her fifth spaceflight, pinned Shukla as astronaut number 634, officially marking his induction into the global astronaut community.
In his first address from the space station, Shukla highlighted the "wonderful ride" and how "it is a privilege to be among the few who get to see Earth from this vantage point".
"My expectations were surpassed by the view and the hospitality of the crew already onboard.”
Expressing excitement for the journey ahead, he added, “I am very confident the next 14 days are going to be amazing, working together to advance science and research. Thank you so much.”
Before Shukla spoke, Whitson reflected on the unique experience of leading a crew of rookies. She said the best part of commanding such a mission is watching first-time astronauts go through the process.
“It helps you remember some of the things you went through the first time,” she said, adding that it is especially rewarding to relive the experience through them.
Shukla later shared a heartfelt message in Hindi, dedicating the moment to Indians back home.
The 39-year-old Air Force test pilot from Lucknow, part of Axiom Space’s Axiom-4 mission, will spend the next two weeks conducting over 60 scientific experiments. His work is expected to contribute to India’s upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan. His daily schedule aboard the ISS will include microgravity experiments, space nutrition studies, and regular exercise to stay fit in zero gravity.
Shukla, nicknamed ‘Shux,’ admitted to feeling slightly lightheaded, a common side-effect in space, but quickly adapted.
On his first day, he attended a safety briefing, shared his first meal with the full 11-member ISS crew, and is expected to view Earth from the cupola, following the tradition suggested by India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma.
The Axiom-4 mission is also a milestone for global collaboration, bringing together astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary, and the United States.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said Shukla’s mission marks a significant step in India’s deeper participation in space exploration, beyond one-off missions of the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the mission as a proud moment for India, saying it reflects the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.
Text of Shubanshu Shukla's speech
Thank you Peggy. I am number 634, that’s a privelege. But, to be fair, it is a privilege to be among the few who have got a chance to see the earth from a vantage point that I have been able to see now.
It has been a wonderful ride. It has been great. I was looking forward to come to space. It is something to look forward to. But the minute I entered the International Space Station… this crew (points at the Expedition-73 crew already aboard the ISS) made me feel so welcome. You literally opened the doors to your house for us. It was fantastic. I feel even better.
Whatever expectations I had before coming here were surpassed by the view, of course — that’s a big part of it — but you guys as well. So, thank you so much.
This was fantastic. This was wonderful and I am very confident that the next 14 days are going to be amazing doing — as you said — advancing science and research and working together. Thank you so much.