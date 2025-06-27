Privileged to see earth from this vantage point: Shubhanshu Shukla's first speech from ISS after his 'wonderful journey'

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history on Thursday evening as the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 4.01 pm IST, over the North Atlantic. With this, Shukla became the first Indian to board the ISS and the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark mission in 1984.

As the hatch opened, Shukla and his three fellow astronauts were warmly welcomed by the ISS crew with hugs, laughter, and a traditional space drink. Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran on her fifth spaceflight, pinned Shukla as astronaut number 634, officially marking his induction into the global astronaut community.

In his first address from the space station, Shukla highlighted the "wonderful ride" and how "it is a privilege to be among the few who get to see Earth from this vantage point".

"My expectations were surpassed by the view and the hospitality of the crew already onboard.”

Expressing excitement for the journey ahead, he added, “I am very confident the next 14 days are going to be amazing, working together to advance science and research. Thank you so much.”

Before Shukla spoke, Whitson reflected on the unique experience of leading a crew of rookies. She said the best part of commanding such a mission is watching first-time astronauts go through the process.

“It helps you remember some of the things you went through the first time,” she said, adding that it is especially rewarding to relive the experience through them.

Shukla later shared a heartfelt message in Hindi, dedicating the moment to Indians back home.