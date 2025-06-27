Punjab farmer suspected to have inadvertently crossed into Pakistan while tilling border fields; search underway

CHANDIGARH: The 23-year-old Amritpal Singh of Khaire ke Uttar village in Punjab’s Fazilka district, who has been missing for the last six days, is suspected to have inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan.

Singh had gone to till his fields across the fence on the Indo-Pak international border but did not return.

Singh, who owns land in Rana Panjgrain village, is believed to have mistakenly crossed the border. Along with other farmers, he used to cross the gate at the fence on the Indian side, manned by BSF personnel, to work on his land daily.

On the morning of June 21, Singh went to his fields and signed the register maintained by the BSF while crossing the gate but never returned.

Sources said that the Station House Officer of Amir Khas Police Station received a letter from the company commandant of the 160 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF). The letter stated that Singh had gone beyond the fence near Border Outpost Rana for routine agricultural work but did not return by the time the gates were to be closed.

Footprints leading towards Pakistan were found, suggesting a possible inadvertent border crossing. The BSF requested the police to register a First Information Report (FIR).