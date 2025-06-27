Punjab Police arrest two in major crackdown on online child sexual abuse; 33 identified, 34 devices seized

CHANDIGARH: In a significant crackdown on online child exploitation, the Cybercrime Division of Punjab Police has arrested two individuals and identified 33 suspects involved in viewing, transmitting, and distributing Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) across various online platforms.
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on Friday that the operation codenamed CSEAM-4 was carried out on Thursday and spanned 40 locations across 18 districts and three Commissionerates. The action followed cyber tip-offs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The two individuals arrested have been identified as Akash Babu, a resident of Rajasthani Colony in Khanna, and Harpreet Singh, a resident of village Burmajra in Morinda, Rupnagar.
DGP Yadav stated that the State Cyber Crime Cell meticulously analysed digital evidence from platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram to trace the offenders. During the operation, 33 suspects were identified throughout Punjab, and field teams were dispatched for coordinated raids. The operation led to the registration of two First Information Reports (FIRs) and the seizure of 34 mobile phones, all of which have been sent for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted content. More arrests are expected.
Additional Director General of Police (Cybercrime) V. Neeraja said the cyber tip-offs are generated based on online activity involving CSEAM, especially on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram. These reports are thoroughly analysed by the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) unit of the State Cybercrime Office, under Inspector Prabhjot Kaur, to identify the offenders and their locations.
Sharing case details, ADGP Neeraja said FIR No. 8 dated 26 June, registered under Section 67B of the IT Act at Cybercrime Police Station in Khanna district, revealed that accused Akash Babu was not only viewing CSEAM content but also sharing it across different groups.
In a second case, FIR No. 7 dated 26 June, registered under Section 67 of the IT Act at Cybercrime Police Station in Rupnagar, accused Harpreet Singh is alleged to have blackmailed a victim into sharing nude photos and has reportedly been sexually abusing minor children. His mobile device has been seized for forensic analysis. Investigations in both cases are ongoing.
Neeraja emphasised that under Section 67B of the IT Act, 2000, and Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, viewing, distributing, or storing child pornographic material is a serious criminal offence punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.
Punjab Police currently operates Cyber Crime Police Stations in all 28 districts and Commissionerates, each equipped with Cyber Investigation & Technical Support Units (CI & TSUs) to investigate cybercrimes. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspected CSEAM activity to the State Cyber Crime Division or their local Cyber Crime Police Station.
Notably, the Supreme Court has clarified that viewing, possessing, or failing to report CSEAM content is punishable under the POCSO Act. CSEAM refers to any material depicting or exploiting minors in a sexual manner including photos, videos, or other media and is illegal to produce, share, or possess. It is considered an especially severe form of child exploitation due to its long-lasting psychological impact on victims.