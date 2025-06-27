Punjab Police arrest two in major crackdown on online child sexual abuse; 33 identified, 34 devices seized

CHANDIGARH: In a significant crackdown on online child exploitation, the Cybercrime Division of Punjab Police has arrested two individuals and identified 33 suspects involved in viewing, transmitting, and distributing Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) across various online platforms.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on Friday that the operation codenamed CSEAM-4 was carried out on Thursday and spanned 40 locations across 18 districts and three Commissionerates. The action followed cyber tip-offs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The two individuals arrested have been identified as Akash Babu, a resident of Rajasthani Colony in Khanna, and Harpreet Singh, a resident of village Burmajra in Morinda, Rupnagar.

DGP Yadav stated that the State Cyber Crime Cell meticulously analysed digital evidence from platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram to trace the offenders. During the operation, 33 suspects were identified throughout Punjab, and field teams were dispatched for coordinated raids. The operation led to the registration of two First Information Reports (FIRs) and the seizure of 34 mobile phones, all of which have been sent for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted content. More arrests are expected.