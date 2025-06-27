Pushkar Singh Dhami becomes longest-serving BJP CM in Uttarakhand’s 25-year history

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday cemented his position as the longest-serving BJP Chief Minister in the state's 25-year existence.

This achievement places him as the second longest-serving Chief Minister overall since the state's formation, a record still held by the late Congress stalwart, Pandit Narain Dutt Tiwari, who completed a full five-year term.

Dhami's remarkable tenure surpasses that of all his BJP predecessors, including Bhuvan Chand Khanduri (who served twice), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and most notably, Trivendra Singh Rawat (TSR).

The path to this milestone began following the abrupt ouster of TSR, who was asked by the party high command to resign just a week shy of completing his four-year term on March 10, 2021.