Railway bookings in unreserved classes dip from 2021-22

NEW DELHI: Train ticket bookings in unreserved classes in suburban and non-suburban regions have declined noticeably since 2021–22 to date, compared to the period between 2014–15 and 2019–20. On the other hand, Indian Railways have witnessed a marked increase in the booking of reserved class tickets after Covid-19.

A senior railway source explained, “The paying capacity of passengers from the middle classes has improved, leading to the rise in the booking of tickets in reserved classes.”

According to official railway data, the proportion of passengers choosing to book tickets in reserved classes has risen significantly since 2021–22 compared to the ratio recorded between 2014–15 and 2020–21.

Sources said that around 772 million passengers booked tickets in reserved classes in 2021–22, followed by 779 million in 2022–23 and 771 million in 2023–24. Official data showed that “807 million passengers– the highest since 2014–15–booked their tickets in reserved classes in 2024–25”.